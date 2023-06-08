Crews respond to large house fire near Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Crews responded to a large house fire on County Road 11 near Elgin late Thursday morning.

A house located at 11640 County Road 11 was surrounded by smoke as KTTC crews arrived.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Elgin Ambulance, and Plainview Fire Department are on scene.

One person was taken by Elgin Ambulance. There is no word on age, gender or seriousness of injury.

This is a developing story.

