A tour of the Quarry Hill caves
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler took a trip over to Quarry Hill Wednesday to get a tour of the caves.
Quarry Hill Park was once part of the Rochester State Hospital grounds, which included sandstone storage caves carved in 1882.
There is a fascinating history there and some geology unique to our region as well.
You can see the caves for yourself in a one hour tour.
You can get tickets to a cave tour here.
