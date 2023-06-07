A tour of the Quarry Hill caves

Quarry Hill Nature Center
Quarry Hill Nature Center(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler took a trip over to Quarry Hill Wednesday to get a tour of the caves.

Quarry Hill Park was once part of the Rochester State Hospital grounds, which included sandstone storage caves carved in 1882.

There is a fascinating history there and some geology unique to our region as well.

You can see the caves for yourself in a one hour tour.

You can get tickets to a cave tour here.

