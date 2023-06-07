Silver Lake Pool gears up for a busy summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools officially started summer break on Wednesday, and staff at Silver Lake Pool have been gearing up for a busy summer.

The Rochester Swim Club runs the pool and it said it’s fully staffed with about 70 lifeguards. Staff said swimming lessons are full. The pool opened on June 3.

“There continues to be a pretty high demand for swimming lessons,” Aquatics Director Sam Sonnabend said. “All our lessons this summer are filled up, but we are offering again this year our free community swimming lessons, where we get more information out at the end of this month. "

Sonnabend wanted to remind parents to watch their children, even if a lifeguard present.

