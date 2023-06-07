Rochester Public Schools celebrates last day of 2022-2023 school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After nine months of being in session, Rochester Public Schools celebrated the last day of the 2022-2023 school year Wednesday.

Students and teachers at John Adams Middle School were excited to hear the final bell ring Wednesday, signaling the start of summer break.

Even though summer break has just started, Principal Brant Goetz mentioned that planning for the next school year will begin in just a few days.

“It’s been a great year. We had a boundary adjustment this year. We also had less students in the school and in some classes so that has really helped with the overall feel of the school,” said Brant Goetz, Principal of John Adams Middle School.

KTTC wishes RPS families a safe and wonderful summer break!

