Rochester Public School Board approves new school start times

Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Public School Board has been discussing budget cuts for months and at Tuesday night’s meeting it wasn’t any closer to a decision.

The board decided Tuesday it needs more time to think over the budget implications, but after the superintendent made a final budget recommendation, adjustments could no longer be made. The board is expected to vote on the final budget at the June 20 meeting, but it does have until July 1 to decide.

Another thing that happened at the Tuesday night’s meeting, the approval of new start times for the district. Research has shown the new start times will be beneficial for learning and the district will be able to make this switch at a low cost.

The new start times for the 2024-2025 school year are as follows:

  • Elementary schools: 7:55 a.m. - 2:15 p.m.
  • Middle school: 8:35 a.m.- 3:15 p.m.
  • High school: 8:50 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
  • Phoenix Academy, RAIL, and Middle School Right Fit: 8:20 a.m. - 2:20 a.m.
  • Preschool morning program: 8:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
  • Preschool afternoon program: 12:15 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

The board will begin to discuss how it will make the new start times work at the next school board meeting.

