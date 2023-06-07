Rochester Children’s Business Fair is Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The 2nd Annual Rochester Children’s Business Fair will take place on Saturday, June 10 at Soldier’s Field.

Soldier’s Field is located at 300 7th St. SW. The fair will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Children’s Business Fair gives kids the opportunity to launch their own startup business and learn strategies in marketing and brand awareness.

There will be about 40 booths and $50 will be rewarded in each age group for “Most Business Potential.”

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.