Pet of the week, Meet Maize

Maize POW
Maize POW(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Meet Maize!

She is a 1.5 year old medium haired brown tabby.

Maize was adopted from PCHS with another female cat named Munchkin in Dec. 2021.

They are now a bonded pair who were returned to PCHS on May 12th due to changes in their family situation and their people deciding they could no longer care for the cats.

We need to adopt them as a bonded pair.

Both are spayed, used to children and have tolerated dogs once they get to know them.

She is quite dependent on Munchkin and follows her lead often - kind of a monkey see, monkey do sort of thing.

