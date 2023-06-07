New traffic pattern around Goose Egg Park aimed at creating safety and fostering community

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You may have noticed a few new traffic patterns while driving around Goose Egg Park. Some of the changes include streets to two-way, moving on-street parking on the other side of second avenue and blocking off a portion of second avenue along Northrop School.

Goose Egg Park new traffic pattern (KTTC)

This is an effort lead by longtime Lowertown resident Ivan Idso, and he says the purpose of the changes is to create a space to foster safety and community.

“Communities can be really important in a future. We’ve gotten used to just getting in our car, going in the garage, getting in our car, drive to work, come home. You don’t know your neighbors,” Idso said.

As a longtime resident of Lowertown, he seen just how much Goose Egg Park is loved by its residents.

“We have some tennis courts which also serve as pickleball courts. We have got a great playground over here. There’s lot of open space for a number of activities,” Idso said.

“I try to come when I’m post call, bring my wife out as long as the weathers decent. It’s nice to come to this park. Even though it’s a bigger court. It’s a lot of fun to play. It’s not usually this crowded,” Rochester resident Adam Krause said.

Idso wanted to make better use of the space and approached his city council representative about changing the traffic patterns around the park. The measure passed, so now this portion of the road is closed off to traffic and can be used for games, art and more.

“Maybe see if we can get some farmer’s markets here, some food sales for local food,” Idso said.

The goal is to create a gathering space for neighbors.

“I hope that after we get through this people will see that, and they’ll have seen all of the great things going on and we’ll be happy to maintain it,” Idso said.

With being right next to an education center, Isdo hopes people of all ages can enjoy the space.

“My youngest is only eight so it’s nice, because he can go play at the park while we all play pickleball is it’s the perfect gathering spot,” Krause said.

But Idso is also open to whatever may come of the space and is letting the community forge that path.

“Part of it is creating that space to then let our imaginations run with it and create it,” Idso said.

The new traffic pattern isn’t permanent. In the fall, the Lowertown Neighborhood Association is holding a neighborhood meeting in the fall to discuss whether or not to support the changes being tried over summer.

