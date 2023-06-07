MnDOT Mike discusses J-turns on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – June 17 is the scheduled opening of one of the area’s first J-turns on a high-volume state highway.

According to Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction is coming down the home stretch at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 east of Byron.

Not all motorists have experience with J-turns, so it’s essential to understand this new maneuver and how it contributes to traffic safety.

MnDOT proposed the J-turn at Highway 14 and Olmsted County Road 3 to improve safety through an efficient building process to address serious and fatal crashes in an immediate, cost-effective way.

MnDOT says studies show a 70 percent reduction in fatalities and a 42 percent reduction in injury crashes where J-turns are used.

At this intersection from 2015 to 2019 there were 21 crashes reported with two being fatalities and 63 percent being right-angle or T-bone crashes, which often result in serious injuries or death.

To familiarize yourself with this maneuver, understand these key concepts:

Turn right, not left. Motorists previously crossed 4-lane divided highways by turning left, but motorists will now make a right turn into a turn lane, followed by a U-turn across the median.

Divide your decision-making process. J-turns simplify the flow of traffic by allowing drivers to focus on one direction of traffic at a time.

Put an end to T-Bones. J-turns prevent broadside, or “T-bone,” crashes, which pose a high risk to motorists crossing 4-lane divided highway intersections.

They won’t set you back. The more than 75 J-turns across the state have proven to be effective, eliminating safety concerns and allowing up to 97% of drivers to experience no change in their route.

They eliminate traffic backups. J-turns improve travel time by reducing congestion and delays at busy intersections and creating a turn lane within a quarter mile or less for motorists.

