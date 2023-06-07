Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season

Marquette coach Shaka Smart has received a contract extension after leading the Golden Eagles to their first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East
FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college...
FILE - Marquette head coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Seton Hall in Newark, N.J., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Smart was honored Friday, March 31 as The Associated Press men's college basketball Coach of the Year.(Noah K. Murray | AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette coach Shaka Smart has received a contract extension after leading the Golden Eagles to their first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East.

Smart's contract now runs through the 2029-30 season. This is the first extension Smart has received since signing a six-year deal when he took over as Marquette's coach in 2021.

Marquette didn’t release financial terms of Smart’s deal.

“In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “Shaka’s vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The individuals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious.”

Marquette has gone 48-20 in Smart’s two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament each of those years.

The Golden Eagles went 29-7 and won the Big East's regular-season and tournament championships last season after the league's coaches had picked them to finish ninth out of 11 teams. Marquette's season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

