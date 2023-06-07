Marquette extends Shaka Smart’s contract through 2029-30 season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette coach Shaka Smart has received a contract extension after leading the Golden Eagles to their first outright regular-season championship and tournament title in the Big East.

Smart's contract now runs through the 2029-30 season. This is the first extension Smart has received since signing a six-year deal when he took over as Marquette's coach in 2021.

Marquette didn’t release financial terms of Smart’s deal.

“In a very short period of time, Shaka and his staff have done a tremendous job of establishing a winning culture, both on and off the court,” athletic director Bill Scholl said in a statement. “Shaka’s vision for the program is focused on extended, sustainable success. The individuals who interact with the team on a daily basis are able to observe frequent examples of growth and the excitement around the program is contagious.”

Marquette has gone 48-20 in Smart’s two seasons and reached the NCAA Tournament each of those years.

The Golden Eagles went 29-7 and won the Big East's regular-season and tournament championships last season after the league's coaches had picked them to finish ninth out of 11 teams. Marquette's season ended with a 69-60 loss to Michigan State in the NCAA Tournament's round of 32.



