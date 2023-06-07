Lingering haze through Thursday; Comfortable temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ll still see some smoke and haze linger around through Thursday and maybe even into Friday. Air quality is not expected to reach lower than a moderate level in the next two days.

Our air quality is expected to be around the moderate level on both Thursday and Friday. The hope is the shifting wind to the southwest will help stir up the lower atmosphere over the next three days.

Wednesday broke a 9 straight 80-degree streak in Rochester. High temperatures will end up being in the upper 70s Wednesday which will be the first time this month that the high temperature hasn’t reached the 80s. This breaks our 80-degree stretch dating back to May 29th. The most extended 80-degree period in 2022 was 10 days. It happened once in June and twice in July.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the middle and upper 70s through early next week. The next 80-degree is forecast to be on Tuesday of next week.

Rain chances return to the forecast late Friday into Saturday. Showers and storms are expected to stay isolated across SE MN and NE IA. High temperatures return to the 80s by the middle of next week.

