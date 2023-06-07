IMAA presents ‘Walk Around the World’ event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA) will recognize World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 10 with the Walk Around the World event.

The event brings together culturally diverse communities through musical and dance performances, ethnic food and product vendors, cultural booths, local agency resources, and fun activities.

It will take place at the RCTC Sports Complex located at 851 30th Ave SE in Rochester from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It is free admission.

You can learn more here.

