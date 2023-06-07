IMAA presents ‘Walk Around the World’ event

IMAA presents ‘Walk Around the World’ event
IMAA presents ‘Walk Around the World’ event(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Intercultural Mutual Assistance Association (IMAA) will recognize World Refugee Day on Saturday, June 10 with the Walk Around the World event.

The event brings together culturally diverse communities through musical and dance performances, ethnic food and product vendors, cultural booths, local agency resources, and fun activities.

It will take place at the RCTC Sports Complex located at 851 30th Ave SE in Rochester from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

It is free admission.

You can learn more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham coming to Mayo Civic Center
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Children of Madeline Kingsbury to remain with Kingsbury family
Marrow
Rochester natives open fine dining restaurant downtown
Body discovered in Cook Park
Body discovered in Cook Park
crash scene.
Woman killed in crash near Dennison

Latest News

Silver Lake Pool Gears Up for Summer
Silver Lake Pool gears up for a busy summer
Hwy 14 traffic cam at CR 3 J-turn construction
MnDOT Mike discusses J-turns on Midwest Access
Rochester Children's Business Fair
Rochester Children’s Business Fair is Saturday
Maize POW
Pet of the week, Meet Maize