Hazy, mild, and less humid today; early weekend rain chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cooler, less humid air is slowly settling into the region from the northeast in the wake of a cold front that pushed through our area Wednesday evening. The isolated showers impacting our western counties this morning will quickly move out of the local area while the thin clouds overhead will clear off in time for the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies later in the day with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light easterly breeze. While there will still be a thin layer of haze aloft, our air quality will be much better than it’s been over the last couple of days, a trend that will continue for the remainder of the week.

Clouds will slowly clear off today. Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temps in the 70s. (KTTC)

Temperatures will fall off steadily this evening after sunset, reaching the 60s by midnight, and then the low 50s early Thursday morning. Temperatures overnight will be the coldest since the start of Memorial Day weekend. Thursday will be bright and mild across the area as high pressure nudges its way in from Canada. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s, typical for this time of the year. Winds will be light, coming from the east.

The air quality will improve over the next couple of days. (KTTC)

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop to our northwest Friday afternoon, migrating into our area for the latter portion of the day. Aside from that, we’ll have abundant sunshine throughout the day with high temperatures around 80 degrees and a light south breeze.

There will be chances of rain later in the day Friday and again on Saturday. (KTTC)

As a cold front slowly pushes southeastward through the area on Saturday, there will be a chance of showers and scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Expect occasional sunshine during the day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and a light southwest breeze.

Sunday will be breezy and cool behind the cold front with mostly sunny skies and spring-like weather. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty north breeze.

High temps will be more seasonable in the coming days than they've been in the past two weeks. There will be a chance of showers Friday afternoon and Saturday. (KTTC)

Temperatures next week will slowly climb toward the unseasonably warm levels we experienced earlier this week. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s on Monday and then low to mid-80s for the remainder of the week. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms next Wednesday and again next Friday with mostly sunny skies in the area for the most part.

Temps will be seasonably mild this week before warming to mid-summer levels in the next week. (KTTC)

