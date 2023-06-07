Faribault couple pleads guilty in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme

Scam
Scam(MGN)
By Kolton Knapp
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –A Faribault couple pleaded guilty to their roles in a $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

Mohamed Ali Hussein and Lul Bashir Ali have pleaded guilty to exploiting a federally funded child nutrition program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guilty pleas, the couple admitted between June 2020 and January 2022, they knowingly and willfully conspired with others to steal millions of dollars in federal child nutrition program funds that were meant to be used to feed underprivileged children.

In total, Hussein’s company obtained approximately $2.1 million in Federal Child Nutrition Program funds. The duo agreed to pay restitution of more than $5 million.  Sentencing hearings will be scheduled at a later time.

