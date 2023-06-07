Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury

Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The search for a missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury continues after more than two months. Madeline was last seen the morning of Friday, March 31.

She has two children, who are currently under the care of Madeline’s parents. Now, family and friends are coming together to raise funds for the children.

Coming up this Saturday, everyone is invited to attend “The Madeline Kingsbury Benefit” at Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall in Winona.

All proceeds of this event will go towards caring for and the needs of Madeline’s children. There will be a silent auction and raffle items, along with activities, food vendors, music and more.

For more information about the benefit, click here.

