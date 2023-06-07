Construction teams address weakened column at Rochester Towers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium located at 5th Ave. SW will be out of their homes for at least a month due to structural issues. According to the Rochester Towers Condominium Association engineers and construction crews are working to address and stabilize a column in the building.

This issue was found during an unrelated inspection.

Monday the city officially pulled the 15-story building’s certificate of occupancy.

Tuesday, Phaedra Howard of Hellmuth & Johnson, the law firm representing the property management company provided KTTC with a statement regarding the residents displaced from their homes.

As with the evacuation order given Friday to ensure the safety of all who reside in Rochester Towers, the association and residents are strictly adhering to the direction provided by the association’s engineers, the City of Rochester, and Rochester Fire Department as it pertains to occupancy and access to the building. The engineering and construction teams are thoroughly assessing and monitoring a weakened column discovered during a routine inspection and have taken prompt action to stabilize the column. In the abundance of caution, the engineers are in the process of reviewing all structural components of the building to determine if any similar conditions exist that may also require a stabilization and repair plan. Until this assessment is complete, we are not in a position to provide any additional updates as it relates to the plans for repairs or for resident occupancy. We will continue to provide updates as it relates to repair plans and resident occupancy once the assessment is complete.

