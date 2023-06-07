Body discovered in Cook Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A body was discovered in Cook Park Wednesday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a report of a deceased person shortly after 9 a.m. in Cook Park located at 722 7th Street NW.

A park staff member discovered the body while doing maintenance.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.