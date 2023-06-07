Body discovered in Cook Park

Body discovered in Cook Park
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A body was discovered in Cook Park Wednesday morning.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), it responded to a report of a deceased person shortly after 9 a.m. in Cook Park located at 722 7th Street NW.

A park staff member discovered the body while doing maintenance.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation.

