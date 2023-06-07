Berne Wood-Fired Pizza summer concerts kick off

WEST CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Berne Wood-Fired Pizza is back for another season of music and pizza beginning Wednesday night and going through to the end of the summer.

The official start to the 12th season is at 5 p.m. with Bells & Whistles and later with the band, Brad Boice & RPG.

Summer lineup includes:

June 7: Bells & Whistles - Brad Boice & RPG

June 14: The Double Down Daredevils - After School Special

June 21: Lost Faculties - County Line Drive

June 28: Fool’s Getaway - Crazy on You: A Tribute to Heart

July 5: The Vintage Tones of Spielzeiten Und Pausen - Branded: Hot Country

July 12: The Chubs - Collective Unconscious

July 19: Old Country Boys - Incognito

July 26: Fred the Bear - Street Talk

Aug. 2: True North - Retro Soul and the Westside Horns

Aug. 9: The Local Hooligans - The Soul Train

Aug. 16: Lost in Austin - fABBAulous – A Tribute to ABBA

Aug. 23: Uptown Jazz - JT & the Gunslingers

Aug. 30: Clay Fulton & the Lost Forty - Nite Shift

Pizza is served picnic style Wednesday nights in June, July, and August from 5-8 pm. Concerts begin at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each night.

Berne has also added a new pizza of the month for June: the Hawaiian. After years of high demand, the bacon cheeseburger pizza has now become a permanent fixture on the menu.

Increased food supply costs will result in a price increase of all specialty pizzas to $25. Pizzas can be purchased upon arrival or in advance on Eventbrite.

In addition to pizza and free concerts, many special events will also be held on wood-fired Wednesdays.

New this year is “Art and Alpacas” night, a family event to be held on June 21 from 6-7 p.m. This free event is sponsored by Berne’s Messy Church program, which offers a weekly free craft or activity to children.

Monthly classic car cruise-ins will again take place on the fourth Wednesday of each month: June 28, July 26, and August 23.

Berne will also hold “Kids Night with Zollman Zoo” on July 12.

Then, on August 2, Berne will host their annual Berne Artisan Market with artist and craft vendors from across the region.

Finally, August 16 will see the return of Brewfest, a celebration which will feature a variety of craft beers from South X South East Minnesota Brewery Company of Pine Island.

You can learn more about Berne Wood-Fired Pizza here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.