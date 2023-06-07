All-Comers Track Meet returns for 52nd summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Runners of all ages showed up to the starting line at Soldiers Field Tuesday to take part in the 52nd annual All-Comers Track Meet. The Rochester Running Club Event gives kids as young as two-years-old the chance to run all kinds of races, in the hopes of encouraging kids to keep running as they get older.

“Introducing them to running at a young age, that’s near and dear to my heart. It just warms my heart, this is the future of running right here,” said Rochester Running Club President Dale Pfrimmer. “The future of the high school runners, the next track stars are right here.”

“I have grandparents that I started in the races and now they bring their grandkids down every week,” said Race Starter Jerry Goodrich. “That’s the cool stuff, is the continuation of people coming down here in that.”

Races will take place the next six Tuesdays’ at 6p.m. There will be no racing the week of Rochesterfest.

