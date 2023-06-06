Verizon shares tech for summer travel, event June 6 at Marcus Theatre

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Andrew Testa with Verizon joined Midwest Access on Tuesday. He showcased everything from solar-powered headphones, a brand new 5G gaming device, Ray-Ban stories, the latest fast-charging battery packs, the smartphone with the best camera, kids’ smartwatches and more to show off.

You can look for Andrew Testa Tuesday night at Marcus Theatre 4340 Maine Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904.

He will be giving away free movie tickets and $10 vouchers for concessions.

Here are some of the details about some of the items showcased.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the latest Galaxy model that has you covered. It’s got a Super HDR selfie camera that records in 4K, perfect for capturing selfies with family and friends. It’s also got improved “nightography” capabilities so you won’t have to worry about blurry photos taken in low light.

Verizon has you covered with the mophie powerstation pro AC - which gives you up to five full phone charges, and up to 50 percent charge in 30 minutes. Plus, it has a handy AC outlet so you can keep your laptop, camera batteries and more charged.

You’ll also want to make sure you stay charged up with the mophie snap+ multi device travel charger. This one cable wireless charger is portable, MagSafe compatible and super travel friendly with a handy travel case included. Keep your family’s phones and earbuds charged up with this handy device.

At Verizon, you can get Urbanista LOS ANGELES Over-the-Ear Self Charging Wireless Headphones that have a very cool feature- they are solar powered! With these headphones, you not only get amazing sound quality, ambient soundmode and noise cancellation, but you also get peace of mind knowing you’ll never have to plug them into a charger.

We have the gaming device that everyone is talking about - the Razer Edge 5G. The Razer Edge 5G lets you take gaming on the go, as it connects to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. Start your Xbox game at home and then pick up right where you left off on your Razer Edge 5G.

Sometimes, you just want to enjoy the moment without having to hold up a camera or your phone right? Well check these out, these are Ray-Ban Stories Wayfarer Smart Glasses. Pop these on and not only do they look great, but you can capture hands-free high res photos and quality videos in real-time from your point of view, and then share them to social media with the Facebook View app.

