UPDATE: Missing Zumbrota teen still has not returned home, police say

By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – Zumbrota Police have updated information on a missing teen.

Police said in a Facebook post that Kyel White, 14, still has not returned home.

The department also said that White has been in contact with several of his friends through social media leading them to believe that he is safe at this time.

White left his home on foot around 5:30 p.m. June 1.

Kyel White
Kyel White(Zumbrota Police Department)

White is about six feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see or know the where abouts of White, you’re asked to contact Goodhue County Dispatch at 651-385-3155 and ask to speak with a ZPD officer.

