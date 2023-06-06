Spanish Immersion program celebrates end the school year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some area Spanish Immersion students celebrated their accomplishments this school year with a class party Tuesday.

Willow Creek Middle School hosts a sixth, seventh and eighth grade Spanish Immersion program.

There are 54 students in the program. Many of the middle schoolers actually started the program when they were in kindergarten at Gage Elementary.

Tuesday, the students had some snacks and got to hang out with their classmates, many of whom have been together since kindergarten.

Many students say something they’ll miss the most about middle school is seeing their teacher.

“She makes us feel very welcome and she does try to understand us, and even though it’s not the easiest thing to do in the world, because we can be very difficult is that she still tries her best,” Willow Creek 8th grader Malena Rhodes said.

“She’s really nice. She makes us laugh every single day even if you’re bawling your eyes out. She will hug you. She will do anything,” classmate Victoria Paulino said.

Many of the students will be heading to Mayo High School next year. Some will be able to test into high levels of Spanish courses.

