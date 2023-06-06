Smoke and haze continues Wednesday; Mild temperatures ahead

Hazy skies on Wednesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Smoke and haze from the wildfires in Canada will continue to linger across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Wednesday. These hazy continues could continue into Thursday too.

Air quality forecast
Air quality forecast(KTTC)

The current air quality forecast is expected to be in the “moderate” or “yellow” level on Wednesday and Thursday. Surface winds could help clear some of the smoke and haze out of the region by Friday.

Tomorrow's forecast
Tomorrow's forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures Wednesday will be in the middle 70s with sunny skies. The wind will be out of the SE around 5-10 mph. Clouds are expected in the morning with clearing skies through the day.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will stay near seasonal averages into the weekend. Our next rain chance is in the forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers and storms will stay isolated through the afternoon Saturday. Highs will drop into the lower 70s on Sunday with sunny skies. Temperatures will return to the 80s by early next week.

Nick

