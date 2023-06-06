Sargent’s Garden Center to host ‘Smooth Summer Nights’ concert series

By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sargent’s Garden Center will be hosting a four-part concert series over the summer.

According to Sargent’s, the concert series is a “music-in-the-park” type of event with live music, food trucks, and craft beer from Thesis Brewing and SxSE Brewing.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The concert series will take place in the garden at Sargent’s North, located at 7955 18th Ave NW.

Local indie rock band Amateur will be headlining. Each month, a new musical act will take the stage.

The concert series is scheduled to take place on the following Tuesdays from 5-8 p.m.: June 13, July 11, August 8, and September 12.

Learn more here.

