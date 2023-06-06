Rochester City Council overrides mayor’s veto on gym pilot program

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester City Council overrode Mayor Kim Norton’s veto of an open gym pilot program in Monday’s city council meeting.

The proposal was approved during the council’s May 15 meeting, but later vetoed by Norton, who said the proposal needed more study and community input.

Council member Shaun Palmer proposed the open gym pilot program which would be a partnership with Rochester Public Schools. The gym would be open during mostly winter months, last 30 weeks and cost $50,000 of contingency money.

Palmer said the veto caught them off guard.

“We’ve had a lot of need for gyms and we got to thinking about it and met with the superintendent and he liked the idea of a pilot to see what we can do,” Palmer said. “So, they proposed we do four gyms so kids can have somewhere to go in afternoons, and have an open gym, we lost the Y and that helped us out a lot.”

Palmer said children from outside of Rochester will be welcome to join the open gyms. He said it will be supervised and cost $1 to join.

“This is a good collaborative effort between the school district and the city,” he said.

The open gym program is expected to launch in the fall. The four schools are yet to be decided on.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.