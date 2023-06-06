Roads reopening around Rochester Towers Condominium

Rochester Towers
Rochester Towers(kttc)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 5th Avenue SW near the Rochester Towers Condominium is now reopen after being closed June 2 when the building was evacuated due to structural issues.

The city of Rochester released that information mid-Tuesday. They said the space for staging and construction materials related to shoring activities at the building no longer required the street closure. The road and sidewalk reopened at 6:00 p.m. June 5.

2nd Street SW reopened over the weekend.

The city said the building was shored up over the weekend reducing the loading on the columns in question and stabilize the building. The structural engineering firm hired by the property owners is continuing to assess the entire building to ensure any other potential issues are identified. Once that work is complete, the city said, there will be a better understanding of potential timelines.

City officials said the shoring work that’s already been done isn’t a long-term solution.

