Lincolnshire Splash Pad expected to open Thursday

Lincolnshire Splash Pad
Lincolnshire Splash Pad(KTTC)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Lincolnshire Splash Pad is expected to open on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

According to the City, the Rochester Parks Foundation raised over $37,000 from residents and businesses to support the Lincolnshire Splash Pad.

“We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the community and the Rochester Parks Foundation. The Lincolnshire Splash Pad is a no-cost activity for all ages and abilities to enjoy during our warm weather months. We look forward to gathering and encourage folks to join us.”

Paul Widman, Director of Parks & Recreation

The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department and the Rochester Parks Foundation will celebrate the opening of the Lincolnshire Splash Pad on June 14, 2023.

A brief program and gathering will be held at 10 a.m. at the splash pad, which is located at 5276 Members Pkwy NW.

Community members and local businesses, especially those who supported the project with a contribution to the Foundation, are encouraged to attend the program.

In the event of inclement weather, the celebration will be held on June 15.


Lincolnshire Splash Pad(City of Rochester)

