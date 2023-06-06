Legislation proposed to help firefighters diagnosed with cancer

Legislation proposed to help firefighters diagnosed with cancer.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Firefighters are constantly exposing themselves to immediate danger and a new bipartisan legislation is working to expand access to federal support for families of firefighters and other first responders.

The bill applies to first responders who pass away from cancers caused by exposure to carcinogens while in the line of duty.

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar visited Fire Station One in Rochester on Monday to speak about the bill and get a tour of safety measures already in place to keep first responders safe.

“There is a lot of smart things being done to better protect our firefighters, but honestly there is still a higher rate of cancer, especially certain types of cancer than there is for the general population. We know something is going on and they are putting themselves at risk everyday,” Klobuchar said.

Extending disability benefits, the bill also aims for cases where firefighters become permanently and totally disabled due to service related injuries.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Children of Madeline Kingsbury to remain in custody of Kingsbury family
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home
Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham coming to Mayo Civic Center
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet

Latest News

Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester Apartments
Racecar driver dies on the track to natural causes
Family, friends remember racecar driver after death at Deer Creek Speedway
Remembering Caleb Korpi
Marrow
Rochester natives open fine dining restaurant downtown