KTTC receives ‘Service to America’ award at ceremony in Washington, D.C.

By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – KTTC received the Service to America award Tuesday night for the 5th District Eagles Cancer Telethon.

The award, given out by the National Association of Broadcasters, recognizes local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities. For nearly 70 years, KTTC has partnered with the 5th District Eagles to raise money and awareness for cancer research in southeast Minnesota.

KTTC Vice President & General Manager Stephanie Hedrick lead a delegation to the nation’s capitol to receive the award. Teresa Chapman ended her 12-year tenure as Executive Director of the Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon in January 2023 after the 69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon raised more than $1 million for cancer research.

From left to right: KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander, Director of Marketing Ben Mulholland and his...
From left to right: KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander, Director of Marketing Ben Mulholland and his wife Holly, Mike Chapman, KTTC anchor Tom Overlie, former Eagles Cancer Telethon executive director Teresa Chapman, KTTC VP/GM Stephanie Hedrick. The group was in Washington, D.C. to receive the "Service to America" award from the National Association of Broadcasters.(KTTC)

Through support of the community, volunteers and organizations, KTTC and the Fifth District Eagles Telethon have raised more than $22 million in the fight against cancer.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham coming to Mayo Civic Center
Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Children of Madeline Kingsbury to remain with Kingsbury family
Marrow
Rochester natives open fine dining restaurant downtown
RPD logo
Rochester police issue drug warning after 4 overdoses in 72 hours, 1 fatal
Kyel White
Zumbrota Police looking for missing teen

Latest News

Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Construction teams address weakened column at Rochester Towers
KTTC Receives National Award
Scam
Faribault couple pleads guilty in “Feeding Our Future” fraud scheme
Permanant fix needed for Rochester Tower Condos