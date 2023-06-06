KTTC receives ‘Service to America’ award at ceremony in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTTC) – KTTC received the Service to America award Tuesday night for the 5th District Eagles Cancer Telethon.

The award, given out by the National Association of Broadcasters, recognizes local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities. For nearly 70 years, KTTC has partnered with the 5th District Eagles to raise money and awareness for cancer research in southeast Minnesota.

KTTC Vice President & General Manager Stephanie Hedrick lead a delegation to the nation’s capitol to receive the award. Teresa Chapman ended her 12-year tenure as Executive Director of the Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon in January 2023 after the 69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon raised more than $1 million for cancer research.

From left to right: KTTC anchor Caitlin Alexander, Director of Marketing Ben Mulholland and his wife Holly, Mike Chapman, KTTC anchor Tom Overlie, former Eagles Cancer Telethon executive director Teresa Chapman, KTTC VP/GM Stephanie Hedrick. The group was in Washington, D.C. to receive the "Service to America" award from the National Association of Broadcasters. (KTTC)

Through support of the community, volunteers and organizations, KTTC and the Fifth District Eagles Telethon have raised more than $22 million in the fight against cancer.

Today's the day! We can't wait to celebrate our #STAAward recipients and honor the work broadcasters are doing in their communities. Check out this thread to learn more about the winners ⬇️ https://t.co/IAZibPuQom pic.twitter.com/TLubIcynUl — National Association of Broadcasters (@nabtweets) June 6, 2023

