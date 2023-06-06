Hazy with shower chances today; sunny, milder days ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Canadian wildfires are producing a thick haze across the region today as a cold front pushes through the Upper Mississippi Valley to mix down the smoke from aloft. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for all of our Minnesota counties until 6:00 this evening as we potentially move into the Red, or Unhealthy range in the daily Air Quality Index. A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will develop from time to time throughout the day. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few downpours of rainfall will be possible. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible as well, helping temperatures reach the low 80s in the afternoon while northeast winds along that front will be light.

Hazy sunshine will warm temps into the 80s with isolated thunderstorms in the area. (KTTC)

An air quality alert is in effect until 6:00 PM today and the next couple of days will feature less haze with a break from air quality issues. (KTTC)

Isolated showers will be possible tonight with partly cloudy skies overhead and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light east winds.

Clouds will continue to thin out on Wednesday behind the cold front. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms along and west of Interstate 35 in the morning. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light southeast breeze.

There will be a chance of showers to the west of Rochester early Wednesday. (KTTC)

Thursday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening with mostly sunny skies across the area. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a slight southwest breeze.

A cold front will trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area on Saturday with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

High temps will be close to 80 degrees for most of the next week, much milder than the past week. (KTTC)

Sunday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

High temps will be seasonably mild later this week and then warm to mid-summer levels next week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, June 6, 2023. An air quality alert remains in effect until this evening because of thick haze from Canadian wildfires. Meanwhile, isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The next few days will be sunny and a bit cooler. There will be isolated showers again early in the weekend. kkttcwxwweathermanwweatherm#minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

