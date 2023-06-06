Food assistance demand climbing in Rochester during summer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The need for food assistance in Rochester is skyrocketing according to nonprofit leaders. With the ending COVID SNAP benefits plus inflation, hundreds in the community are struggling with food insecurity.

Nonprofit leaders in Rochester say they typically see an increase in need for food assistance in the summer.

“Hunger usually does have a spike in the summer. One of the main reasons is that kids are out of school, and they’re not receiving those meals they’re used to getting. So that burden falls to the families and the parents,” Channel One director of development and communications Jessica Sund said.

“In general, the community cares a lot about people and want to make sure that their needs are met and so if I can choose between going to another town who doesn’t meet those basic needs then I can go to Rochester and it’s no longer cold, I’m going to pick Rochester,” Rochester Salvation Army program director Steve Friederich said.

At Channel One, staff members are seeing numbers like they never have before.

“Last month, we actually broke a record. We seem to be breaking these records, but not in a good way. We had about 1,700 food shelf visits,” Sund said.

It’s not only happening at Channel One. The Salvation Army hosts lunch and dinner every weekday.

“In the past month, we’ve probably seen 500 more people come through the lunch program than the previous month,” Friederich said.

Salvation Army also has a food shelf that’s been seeing an increase.

“We used to average about 30 people a day. Now, we’re somewhere near the 50-60 range,” Friederich said.

Back in May, community members donated 9,500 pounds of food to the Salvation Army, but that amount of food no longer goes as far as it used to.

“That 9,500 pounds is not going to last as long as we hope it would,” Friederich said.

Salvation Army relies heavily on donations for its operations.

“We’re ringing bells at Christmas time, those are dollars that are going back into our programs, so we’re raising money there,” Friederich said.

Both organizations are doing everything they can to meet the demand.

“We try to prepare for that and get as much food in as possible through manufacture donations, retail rescue and of course support from the community,” Sund said.

