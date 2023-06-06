Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester Apartments

Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester apartment complex.
Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester apartment complex.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was injured in a Rochester apartment fire on Monday.

It happened at the Gates of Rochester Apartments complex in Northwest Rochester. Rochester Fire Department said the fire started in a kitchen and roughly $10,000 worth of damage was done to the second-floor apartment unit.

Thick black smoke could be seen coming from the building. The call came in at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon.

