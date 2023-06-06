Crews respond to fire at Gates of Rochester Apartments

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – No one was injured in a Rochester apartment fire on Monday.

It happened at the Gates of Rochester Apartments complex in Northwest Rochester. Rochester Fire Department said the fire started in a kitchen and roughly $10,000 worth of damage was done to the second-floor apartment unit.

Thick black smoke could be seen coming from the building. The call came in at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon.

