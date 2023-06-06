Athlete of the Week - Carter Holcomb, Mayo Track and Field

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Spartans junior, Carter Holcomb is heading to the state track and field meet in four different events. three of which he set new school records in during the section meet last weekend. His eyes are set on a state championship prize.

“I surprised myself too when I came out of the meet with four events going to state. It’s going to be quite an eventful day,” said Holcomb. “It’s definitely cool, and I feel blessed to hold those records but at the same time, was definitely not satisfied. A lot more to go, and a lot more room to get better.”

Carter’s father, Donny, is also the head coach of Mayo track and field, and football. Two sports Carter excels in.

“Yeah, it’s pretty cool,” mentioned Carter. “I definitely don’t look at him as my dad when I’m on the track or on the field. He’s my coach, but inside I know I’m the closest with him.”

“It’s a really cool thing, and it’s a humbling thing,” added Donny. “I’ve always been in the role of coach and dad, so I don’t really see a completely one way or the other, and I’m just really thankful to be in that position and for the great coaches that have worked with Carter as well.”

One of those coaches sees the potential in an athlete that rarely comes to a roster. He’s very excited knowing he has one more year of coaching Carter next season too.

“I’ve been coaching him since he was in eighth grade actually,” stated Mayo Sprint/Relay Track coach, Cory Urban. “He was able to step onto the varsity field for football. It kind of gives you chills -- gives you goosebumps because athletes like him don’t come around very often. To be able to coach that and to watch him shine? There’s really not any better feeling.”

Carter Holcomb will compete in the 110m and 300m hurdles, long jump, and starter for the 4x200m relay. The MSHSL State Track and Field Championships take place June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville high school.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.