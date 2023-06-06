Air Quality Alert today; sunny, milder days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A cold front is moving through the region today, bringing clouds and showers to the area while it also works to mix down some haze from aloft, causing air quality concerns. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for all of our Minnesota counties until 6:00 this evening as the smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada thickens. This will move us into the Red, or Unhealthy range in the daily Air Quality Index so you’ll want to spend as little time outdoors as possible. A few isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will develop from time to time throughout the day. Severe weather isn’t likely, but a few downpours of rainfall will be possible. Some breaks of sunshine will be possible as well, helping temperatures reach the low 80s in the afternoon while northeast winds along that front will be light.

Isolated showers will be possible tonight with partly cloudy skies overhead and overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 60s with light east winds.

Clouds will continue to thin out on Wednesday behind the cold front. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms along and west of Interstate 35 in the morning. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid-70s and a light southeast breeze.

Thursday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Friday afternoon and evening with mostly sunny skies across the area. High temperatures will be around 80 degrees with a slight southwest breeze.

A cold front will trigger showers and isolated thunderstorms in the area on Saturday with partly sunny skies. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday will be bright and mild with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures will be in the mid-70s.

