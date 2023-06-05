Zumbrota Police looking for missing teen

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Police in Zumbrota are looking for help finding a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post from Zumbrota Police, 15-year-old Kyel White of Zumbrota left his home on foot around 5:30 p.m. on June 1. White has not been home since.

Kyel White (Zumbrota Police Department)

White is about six feet tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be in the Rochester area.

If you see or know the where abouts of White, you’re asked to contact Goodhue County Dispatch at 651-385-3155 and ask to speak with a ZPD officer.

