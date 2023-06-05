Very warm, hazy sunshine today; Milder temps in the coming days

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The bright and very warm weather we experienced over the weekend continues today as temperatures are expected to soar into the mid-80s with plenty of hazy sunshine in the area. The haze is a product of smoke from wildfires in Canada and that will slowly dissipate during the day, but in the short term, there may be some health concerns for those with sensitive respiratory systems. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect this morning for southeastern Minnesota and Wisconsin because of those concerns. Beyond that, we’ll have partly sunny skies with a chance of isolated showers and a few stray thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches from the northeast. High temperatures will be in the mid-80s, about ten degrees above the seasonal average. Winds will be light, from the south.

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible tonight with partly cloudy skies in the area. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s with a light south breeze.

Tuesday will feature isolated showers in the morning and then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon with occasional sunshine in the area as well. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the low 80s with a light easterly breeze. While severe weather doesn’t appear to be a concern a brief downpour of rain or two will be possible.

A stray shower will be possible until very early Wednesday morning, otherwise, the day looks bright and mild with occasional sunshine and clouds and high temperatures will be cooler than anything we will have experienced since before Memorial Day. Expect readings in the upper 70s in the afternoon with a light easterly breeze.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny with high temperatures around 80 degrees and light south winds. There will be a chance of isolated thunderstorms from late Friday night through Saturday with occasional sunshine likely during the day. High temperatures Saturday afternoon will be in the upper 70s.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Sunday with seasonably mild high temperatures in the mid and upper 70s.

