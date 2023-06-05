RPT union, transit operator agree on new contract, avoids bus driver strike

RPT
RPT(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester’s contracted transit operator, Transdev U.S., and the union representing Rochester Public Transit (RPT) bus drivers, Amalgamated Transit Worker Union (ATU) Local 1005, met on Monday in an attempt to get the two parties to agree on a new contract in Rochester.

According to RPT, Transdev U.S. has informed the City of Rochester they reached a tentative agreement with ATU Local 1005 representing Rochester Public Transit workers, avoiding a potential strike.

With a tentative agreement in place, RPT will continue with regular scheduled transit operations and no disruption to service is expected.

RPT union members are expected vote to ratify the contract as early as Sunday, June 11.

