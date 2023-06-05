Rochester Towers residents could be out ‘at least a month’

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More troubling news for the residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium. Property managers said residents should anticipate being out for “at least one month.”

The building was evacuated Friday evening. Residents only had three hours to gather belongings and get out after the building was declared structurally unsafe. On Monday, the city of Rochester pulled the building’s occupancy certificate, property management said in an email.

The condo’s board of directors is telling residents no one is being allowed in. They told residents the engineering firm, city engineers and others are still investigating the safety of the building and when it will be possible for residents to be escorted to their unites to get personal belongings.

The property management said if anyone has emergency medication or medical equipment needs to contact management and they will make arrangements for those items to be retrieved from your unit. Residents can call 952-277-2700 (Press 9 for emergency).

