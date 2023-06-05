Rochester Towers residents could be out ‘at least a month’

Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues
Rochester Towers Condominium being evacuated due to structural issues(KTTC)
By Michael Oder
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More troubling news for the residents of the Rochester Towers Condominium. Property managers said residents should anticipate being out for “at least one month.”

The building was evacuated Friday evening. Residents only had three hours to gather belongings and get out after the building was declared structurally unsafe. On Monday, the city of Rochester pulled the building’s occupancy certificate, property management said in an email.

The condo’s board of directors is telling residents no one is being allowed in. They told residents the engineering firm, city engineers and others are still investigating the safety of the building and when it will be possible for residents to be escorted to their unites to get personal belongings.

The property management said if anyone has emergency medication or medical equipment needs to contact management and they will make arrangements for those items to be retrieved from your unit. Residents can call 952-277-2700 (Press 9 for emergency).

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

Latest News

Mayo Clinic downtown campus redevelopment plan, Darian Leddy reports
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discusses air quality "Red" alert for Rochester
Air Quality
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discusses “Red Alert” for Rochester
RPT
RPT union, transit operator agree on new contract, avoids bus driver strike