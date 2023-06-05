Rochester police issue drug warning after 4 overdoses in 72 hours, 1 fatal

RPD logo
RPD logo(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) has seen an uptick in drug overdoses in the community, responding to four overdoses, one of them fatal, in less than 72 hours.

According to RPD, a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive at a drug treatment center in northwest Rochester on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. He received three doses of Narcan before officers arrived. He became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

On Friday, officers responded to two separate overdoses.

A 22-year-old man was found unresponsive at a gas station in northwest Rochester around 10:30 p.m. Officers provided two doses of Narcan and the man became responsive and refused medical transport to the hospital.

Earlier that day around 10 a.m., a 24-year-old woman was found unresponsive at a drug treatment center in northwest Rochester. She became responsive after two doses of Narcan and was transported to St. Marys Hospital for care.

On Sunday, shortly after 6 a.m., officers responded to a residence in northwest Rochester where a 17-year-old boy was found unresponsive. Narcan was administered before officers arrived and officers administered an additional dose.

The teen was transported to St. Marys Hospital and later died. RPD is investigating and warns that drug sellers can be held responsible for overdose deaths.

RPD works to provide non-arrest pathways to treatment and recovery for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Information about the Police Assisted Recovery Program is available here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

Latest News

A Canadian wildfire is causing much of Minnesota to experience hazy conditions.
Air quality alert issued for southeast Minnesota
Albert Lea house fire
Albert Lea house fire
Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham coming to Mayo Civic Center
One arrested after illegal gun parts found in car
One arrested after illegal gun parts found in car