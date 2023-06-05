Rochester natives open fine dining restaurant downtown

By Megan Zemple
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - One of the newest restaurants to open in downtown Rochester touts fine dining with a casual feel.

Marrow is located in the Kelley Building at 332 Broadway Ave S. The building was built in the late 1800s and was most recently an office space.

Owners Sarah and Jeff Schwenker, both John Marshall High School alums, have worked in the restaurant business for many years. They said it became their dream in 2018 to open their own place.

Jeff is the chef and he said he gets his inspiration from many places, but the main theme is Midwestern cuisine.

“I try to elevate the food. The main thing is make things seem approachable to people, and then give them different layers of flavor, so they’re not expecting what they think they are going to be getting,” he said.

The couple said they got the idea for the name “Marrow” from a quote they saw.

“It just talked about the “essence of my being,” Sarah said. “That really resonated with us, because that’s how we feel about this industry. It’s the core of who we are as people, and we enjoy sharing that with others.”

The Schwenkers also received a Main Street Grant from Minnesota, distributed by Destination Medical Center. They said the grant helped them with making the restaurant a reality.

Marrow is open Tuesday-Saturday 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

