Oronoco man robbed, assaulted while walking in NE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Oronoco man was robbed and assaulted Saturday while out on a walk in northeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department, the 24-year-old victim was walking alone on a path south of the pavilion located on East Silver Lake Drive NE near 7th Street NE when he was approached by three men.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from school. The three men demanded the victim give them his wallet and when he refused, they started to punch and choke the victim.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s wallet from his pants and then all three ran away. The victim then called police.

The victim gave a detailed description of the men and what was in his wallet.

Police later found the three men along 7th Street NE and located the victim’s personal items on them. All three men were then arrested and are facing charges of robbery, assault, and possession of stolen property. One of the men is also facing charges of aiding an offender.

All three men were taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

