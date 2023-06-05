Oronoco man robbed, assaulted while walking in NE Rochester

Police lights
Police lights(WBNG)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – An Oronoco man was robbed and assaulted Saturday while out on a walk in northeast Rochester.

According to Rochester Police Department, the 24-year-old victim was walking alone on a path south of the pavilion located on East Silver Lake Drive NE near 7th Street NE when he was approached by three men.

The victim told police that he knew one of the men from school. The three men demanded the victim give them his wallet and when he refused, they started to punch and choke the victim.

One of the men grabbed the victim’s wallet from his pants and then all three ran away. The victim then called police.

The victim gave a detailed description of the men and what was in his wallet.

Police later found the three men along 7th Street NE and located the victim’s personal items on them. All three men were then arrested and are facing charges of robbery, assault, and possession of stolen property. One of the men is also facing charges of aiding an offender.

All three men were taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home

Latest News

Graham Park grandstand
Olmsted County to approve funding for temporary bleachers at Graham Park
Olmsted County to host 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic
Olmsted County to host 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic
(Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Fire Rescue)
Firefighter injured in Albert Lea house fire
Kyel White
Zumbrota Police looking for missing teen