One arrested after illegal gun parts found in car

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was arrested for a weapons violation on Friday in southeast Rochester.

According Rochester Police Department, officers witnessed a driver who didn’t signal for a turn and cut other drivers off. Officers pulled the vehicle over and smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 20-year-old man from Brooklyn Park.

Police searched his vehicle and found an auto sear in the drivers side door, which is a device that can make a semi automatic gun fully automatic and is illegal to own. Police also located case hand gun materials consistent with a ghost gun in the trunk.

All the the parts found are needed for a fully functioning gun and there was not a serial number, according to RPD.

The driver was placed under arrest and is facing a felony charge of possession of a short barreled shotgun/machine gun.

There was also a woman in the car with the driver, but she was not arrested.

