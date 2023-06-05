Olmsted County to host 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) will host its 65th annual rabies vaccination clinic on June 14, 2023.

The rabies vaccination event is an opportunity to help protect pets, family, and the community from the spread of rabies. The event is in partnership with local veterinarians.

According to the county, wild animals such as skunks, bats, and raccoons are the most common carrier of rabies. Protecting domestic pets by providing necessary vaccinations helps prevent the spread of the virus to humans.

“By getting your pet vaccinated, you not only protect them from rabies, but also help prevent the spread of the disease in our community. Protect your pet and your fellow friends and neighbors.”

The rabies vaccines are available for $20 cash per animal at the clinics. Veterinarians will provide rabies vaccines to dogs, cats, and ferrets. All attending pet owners should bring their animals in pet carriers or on a leash.

Clinic details can be found below:

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Jeff’s Little Store, 3335 Marion Rd. SE, Rochester

Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

9 to 11 a.m.

Location: Chosen Valley Veterinary Clinic, 115 S. Main, Chatfield

Veterinarian: Dr. Henry Peeters

12:30 to 4 p.m.

Location: Rochester Pet & Country Store, 1550 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Location: History Center of Olmsted County, 1195 West Circle Dr. SW, Rochester

Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

5 to 7 p.m.

Location: Olmsted County Public Health Services, 2100 Campus Drive SE, Rochester

Veterinarian: Dr. Laurel Bjornson

8 to 9 p.m.

Location: Jeff’s Little Store, 5395 Highway 52 S, Rochester

Veterinarian: Dr. Larry Predmore

