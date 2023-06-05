Olmsted County to approve funding for temporary bleachers at Graham Park

By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County is set to approve $60,000 from the county’s contingency fund to finance the rental of temporary bleachers and supporting equipment to use during the Olmsted County Fair.

The approval is set to happen on Tuesday, June 6.

The temporary bleachers are scheduled to be at Graham Park July 24 through July 30, 2023. This decision comes in response to a review of the grandstand at Graham Park, which revealed the structure was not in compliance with state standards.

“Over the years, the county has invested funds to bring the grandstand up to code for Olmsted County Fair events. However, the 85-year-old structure is constantly exposed to Minnesota’s harsh weather conditions and, not to mention, underutilized. As we look to make further Graham Park enhancements, we aim to make thoughtful investments to create desirable amenities that will be well-used by our community’s residents and visitors.”

Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregory Wright

The temporary bleachers will provide seating for approximately 2,000 attendees during popular fair events such as bull riding and the demo derby. The amount of seating aligns with the number of seats available in the current covered section of the grandstand.

The Olmsted County Fair Board and the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners will collaborate to explore future possibilities for the grandstand area.

Future of Graham Park grandstand uncertain after failing inspection
