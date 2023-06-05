Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discusses “Red Alert” for Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The haze that is hanging around southeastern Minnesota has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality control alert through Tuesday at 6 p.m. Wildfires in Canada are to blame.

“The way the atmosphere is set up today, we have an area of high pressure over Lake Superior,” MPCA Supervisory Meteorologist Matthew Taraldsen said. “That’s pushing the smoke from Quebec Westward into Minnesota, and as long as the high pressure stays over the area, we’re going to see that transport of smoke, straight into the state.”

For the Rochester area, the alert is “Red”, meaning the MPCA is warning everyone, regardless of health status to use caution when outdoors.

“Today, Rochester is seeing red, which is unhealthy for everyone” Taraldsen said. “Which means that even people who don’t have asthma, without COPD will still notice the impact. It’s at a level where your body just needs to work harder.”

Despite the warning, some people were still out and about enjoying the day.

“I am having a picnic with my friends,” Irene DeWalt said. “You know, it’s a concern for people like me who have allergies. we’ve gotta be careful. But you know, it is what it is.”

Taraldsen said people can help the air by driving less and not having bonfires. He said to look out for pets, too.

“We like to remind people that you can impact the air quality yourself,” he said. “So, on days where it’s already bad, try not to make it worse if you can.”

Air quality alerts can be found here.

