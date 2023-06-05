Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees approves enabling projects for new downtown initiative

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester is a multiyear strategic initiative to help achieve the Mayo Clinic’s strategy to Cure, Connect and Transform health care.

According to Mayo Clinic, the initiative focuses on reimagining Mayo Clinic’s downtown Rochester campus, which includes adding state-of-the-art, flexible physical spaces to allow full integration of digital technology to better support the evolving needs of patients, staff and communities.

“Mayo Clinic has been a leader in healthcare transformation for 150 years, and patients across the world rely on Mayo Clinic to cure their serious and complex diseases. We must continue transforming healthcare to fulfill our obligation to our patients, support our staff and ensure we continue to make the Mayo Clinic we inherited better for the next generation.”

The Mayo Clinic Board of Trustees recently approved a series of enabling projects that will allow the Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester team to proceed with further planning and progress on the initiative.

The initiative is an investment for not only Mayo Clinic but downtown Rochester, which will include redesigning the downtown footprint and partnering with local officials and businesses to help bolster economic growth and vitality for generations to come.

The Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester design team is working closely with the City of Rochester to find creative solutions that are proportionate to Mayo Clinic’s downtown presence, including new parking infrastructure like the Discovery Square ramp, a partnership with the planned Link Rapid Transit line in Rochester and more. Mayo Clinic said it is committed to sequencing the work to minimize disruption over the coming years.

In 2013, Mayo Clinic purchased the former Lourdes High School site with the intention of redeveloping the two-block site to accommodate future growth. As part of the initiative, Mayo Clinic plans to reimagine the site to serve as a new logistics building that would help optimize clinical space for patient care while ensuring supplies are accessible and efficiently restocked.

