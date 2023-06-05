Jeff Dunham coming to Mayo Civic Center

Jeff Dunham
Jeff Dunham(WIFR Newsroom)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Comedian Jeff Dunham will make a performance stop at Mayo Civic Center on Thursday, September 21, 2023.

The show will be at 7 p.m.

Tickets to his 2023 North American Tour “Still Not Canceled” go on sale Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.com.

After eighteen years of working comedy clubs, building to theaters and ultimately to arenas, Dunham has secured his status as a global touring star, earning the title of Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three consecutive years.

You can learn more about the show here.

