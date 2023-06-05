Hazy conditions Tuesday; Isolated rain chances ahead

Wildfire smoke continues to impact the region Tuesday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Tuesday. A strong upper-level high-pressure system will force down hazy conditions Tuesday.

Air Quality Alert
Air Quality Alert(KTTC)

Because of the smoke and the haze, an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. This is for all of SE Minnesota. NE Iowa is not under an Air Quality Alert for Tuesday as of now.

Air Quality Index Forecast
Air Quality Index Forecast(KTTC)

The current air quality index forecast has most of SE MN in the orange (dangerous for sensitive groups) for Tuesday. Air quality is expected to improve throughout the week. The current forecast puts SE MN in the moderate range by Wednesday.

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

Shower chances continue through the morning and afternoon on Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected to stay isolated across the region Tuesday. Dry conditions will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday before returning late Friday. We’ll have the threat of isolated storms throughout the day on Saturday.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with isolated storms throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will return to seasonal averages Wednesday and Thursday in the middle 70s. High temperatures will stay in the 70s pretty all week long through the weekend.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Very warm, hazy sunshine today; Milder temps in the coming days
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather
Weather alerts
Air Quality impacts tonight & Monday; Seasonal temperatures return later this week
Sarah's 5pm Sunday Forecast 6/4/23