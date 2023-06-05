Hazy conditions Tuesday; Isolated rain chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wildfire smoke from Canada will continue to impact the upper Midwest through Tuesday. A strong upper-level high-pressure system will force down hazy conditions Tuesday.

Air Quality Alert

Because of the smoke and the haze, an Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. This is for all of SE Minnesota. NE Iowa is not under an Air Quality Alert for Tuesday as of now.

Air Quality Index Forecast

The current air quality index forecast has most of SE MN in the orange (dangerous for sensitive groups) for Tuesday. Air quality is expected to improve throughout the week. The current forecast puts SE MN in the moderate range by Wednesday.

Precip forecast

Shower chances continue through the morning and afternoon on Tuesday. Showers and storms are expected to stay isolated across the region Tuesday. Dry conditions will settle in for Wednesday and Thursday before returning late Friday. We’ll have the threat of isolated storms throughout the day on Saturday.

7-day forecast

High temperatures will be in the lower 80s with isolated storms throughout the day on Tuesday. Highs will return to seasonal averages Wednesday and Thursday in the middle 70s. High temperatures will stay in the 70s pretty all week long through the weekend.

