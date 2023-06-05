‘Barbie’ movie may have caused global pink paint shortage

"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.
"Barbie" hits theaters on July 21.(Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Barbie is synonymous with the color pink, so it’s no surprise the filmmakers for the upcoming “Barbie” movie literally painted her world pink.

The design choice may have led to a global shortage of pink paint, according to the movie’s production designer.

The director said she wanted the pink colors to be very bright and everything to be “almost too much.”

An official at a paint company confirmed the production used a lot of pink, but added there were other factors that contributed to paint scarcity back when many products were limited by global supply issues.

Moviegoers don’t have to wait too long to see the pink world that was created.

“Barbie” hits theaters July 21.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carson and Shelby in video
Video of couple at Med City Marathon goes viral
Rochester Towers
Shoring work complete on Rochester Tower Condominiums, one street to reopen, residents not allowed back yet
Rochester Towers
Rochester Tower Condominium management updates on when residents could return home
Cliff swallows spotted in Rochester.
Learning about a unique bird spotted in Rochester
The Owatonna Police Department made an arrest in connection to the homicide investigation of...
One arrested in Owatonna homicide investigation

Latest News

FILE - Joran van der Sloot sits in the courtroom before his sentencing at San Pedro prison in...
Suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance to challenge extradition from Peru to US, lawyer says
Mayo Clinic downtown campus redevelopment plan, Darian Leddy reports
Minnesota Pollution Control Agency discusses air quality "Red" alert for Rochester
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Unresponsive pilot seen slumped over before deadly Virginia plane crash, officials say