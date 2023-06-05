Air quality alert issued for southeast Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has issued an air quality alert for southern Minnesota effective until 6 p.m. Tuesday due to wildfire smoke.

The affected area includes the Twin Cities, Albert Lea, Rochester, Mankato, Hinckley, Duluth, Two Harbors, and the tribal nations of Prairie Island, Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, and Grand Portage.

According to MPCA, a band of smoke from wildfires in Quebec will continue to linger across east central and southeast Minnesota due to very light winds.

People whose health is affected by unhealthy air quality include:

People who have asthma or other breathing conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

People who have heart disease, high blood pressure, or diabetes

Pregnant people

Children and older adults

Precautions to take when the air quality is unhealthy include:

Reduce outdoor physical activities

Take more breaks

Avoid intense activities to reduce exposure.

Sensitive and more exposed individuals should avoid prolonged or vigorous activities and consider shortening, rescheduling, or moving outdoor events inside.

Those with severe symptoms, chest pain, trouble breathing, or who fear they may be experiencing a heart attack or stroke should call 911 immediately.

You can learn more information on current air quality conditions in your area here

